These sturdy and stretchy high-waisted leggings, crafted with dryCELL moisture-wicking technology, are ready to take on an epic workout or chill-out session. 24" inseam; 8" leg opening; 12" front rise; 13 1/2" back rise (size Medium) Pull-on style Moisture-wicking dryCELL technology engineered for dryness and comfort 63% polyester, 22% nylon, 15% elastane Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing