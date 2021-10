*Fit for demanding jobs because you demand a fit for the way you work the Reebok Work Trainex 6" Boot helps you work like no other work boot for a stellar performance *Full-grain leather upper with padded heel and collar *Shaft height approx. 6" *Removable EVA cushion insert with sponge-rubber heel wedge *Polyurethane cushion midsole with 90° heel *Aircom™ heel airbag and extra-large sizes *100% non-metallic *Static dissipating *Composite toe meets ASTM F2413 safety