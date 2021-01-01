Wilson Training 12.5 Skirt, fashioned with stretch-woven performance fabric, provides excellent range of motion and moisture-wicking technology to help you train without limitation. Performance 4-way stretch woven skirt with a shaped hem and side gussets for full range of motion. NanoWik moisture lifting technology for ultimate comfort. Yoga-inspired jersey knit waistband provides comfortable support. 86% polyester, 14% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Skirt Length: 11 in Waist Measurement: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.