Harbinger Training Grip Wristwrap Weightlifting Gloves with TechGel-Padded Leather Palm (Pair), Small

Harbinger Training Grip Wrist Wrap Gloves feature TechGel comfort padding that molds to the hands, protecting them from the stresses of weightlifting and training while maintaining flexibility and grip sensation. Integrated Harbinger wrist wraps help stabilize wrist joints with adjustable pressure to keep wrists in the proper position when weightlifting. The innovative curved finger design of Harbinger Training Grip Wrist Wrap Gloves offers a natural, flexible, and comfortable fit and the new vented design on the back of the hand wicks away moisture and increases breathability. Hand wash and air dry only.