The CSG - 1967 3 Pack Training Repreve Crew keeps you ahead of the competition with its zonal cushioning that reduces friction and resists bunching. The mesh ventilation keeps your feet feeling fresh. The ribbed lace pad protects the top of the foot. The compression arch holds the sock in place and supports the plantar fascia so you can give your best performance every single time. 61% polyester/32% repreve/5% rubber/2% spandex. Imported.