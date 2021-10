For all 'trans libbers' who want to shout this as a Transgender Pride March chant on the streets, Trans Lib Now means that trans woman are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary and trans rights are human rights. Celebrate trans lives with this illustration in the trans pride flag colours of pink and blue. Perfect for any protest, event, online meeting, or as a gift for yourself, a friend, a loved one and ally. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem