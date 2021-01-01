Sacai TRANsition Hoodie in Black 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Printed logo at front. Drawstring hood. Ribbed cuffs and hem. SACF-MK20. 21-0290S. About the designer: Japanese designer, Chitose Abe’s mission was to constantly reinterpret and reinvent her signature knitwear and mixed-texture collections since her label, Sacai, debuted in 1999. Her designs create a new concept and destroy classic, universal silhouettes by combining elegant elements, materials and patterns. Sacai goes beyond the boundaries of each of the collection, curating originality and breaking free from the fashion world's spotlight.