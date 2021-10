What it is: An exquisitely refined loose powder that spreads delicately and evenly onto skin for a natural, nonpowdery, flawless finish. What it does: A Revitalizing Moisture Complex allows skin to retain moisture and smoothness, while Treatment Lucent Powder EX creates natural radiance and provides a satin shine while also covering dullness, spots and other skin concerns. How to use: Take up desired amount and gently pat onto skin. Refill only.