Add a touch of simplicity and class with the Wrangler Trapeze Tank. Crafted with a flowy silhouette in mind, this lightweight rayon tank features an allover bandana design, handkerchief hemline and keyhole closure at the back. Sleeveless design with a scoop neckline. 100% rayon. Machine wash, line dry. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.