CAUDALIE Travel Beauty Elixir in Beauty: NA. CAUDALIE Travel Beauty Elixir in Beauty: NA. Inspired by the famous youth elixir of the Queen of Hungary in the 16th century, the Beauty Elixir by Caudalie features a unique formula to provide an immediate burst of radiance. Made of 100% natural origin ingredients and bursting with precious plant extracts, it visibly smooths the features and tightens the appearance of pores. Beloved by celebrities and makeup artists worldwide, it prolongs the hold of make-up and is used as a setting spray backstage at fashion shows, just before the models step out onto the catwalk. Its ultra-fresh mist gives you an immediate glowy boost, with a therapeutic fragrance that soothes the mind and the senses.. Suitable for all skin types. Dermatologically tested, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Sulfates, Soap, Alcohol, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban and Undisclosed Synthetic Fragrances. 1 oz. Shake well before use and spray onto face and dÃ©colletÃ©, avoiding contact with eyes. Use as a toner in the AM, after applying foundation and before powder, after makeup removal, on a plane for a moisture boost, or any time of the day to give your skin immediate refreshment. Keep in the fridge to make it even more refreshing. CAUR-WU25. 14. Born in Bordeaux, powered by antioxidant rich grapes, CAUDALIE is committed to creating the most effective, clean, natural, and sustainable skincare. The brand partners with Harvard Medical School to develop exclusive patents and highly effective formulas that are safe for the skin and the environment.