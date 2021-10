Everyone loves travel, diving and freedom. This design shows that you are a crew member. If you love Thailand, Southeast Asia, then show it. This supports TDL and the preservation of the first-class content. This is the perfect gift for backpackers, holidays, travellers, travellers, divers, snorkellers and digital nomads. It is a great gift idea for men and women. Ideal for birthdays, Christmas, holidays and your next trip. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem