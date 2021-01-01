Bumble and bumble Travel Size Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner

Travel Size Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner - Bumble and bumble's Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner is a moisturizing conditioner that transforms dry hair leaving it soft, silky, and smooth, without the weight. Benefits Hydrates Softens Adds Shine De-Frizz Detangles Protects Against Breakage Luxurious blend of six featherlight oils For Medium to Thick, Straight to Curly Hair For Dry, Damaged Hair For Healthy, Dry, Damaged, and/or Color-Treated Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, and Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil: Condition, soften, and add shine Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Mineral Oil Formaldehyde Sulfates SLS and SLES - Travel Size Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner