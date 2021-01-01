Redken Travel Size Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Travel Size Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo - Redken's Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo gently cleanses and protects the color vibrancy of color treated hair. This sulfate free shampoo nourishes, strengthens, and provides four weeks of vibrancy and radiance. Benefits Gently cleanses color-treated hair Sulfate-free Features a multi-targeted delivery system with key ingredients to prevent hair color fade & promote the health of the hair Key Ingredients The Color Extend Magnetics System is acidic, which helps to balance the pH levels of the hair and care for the tone and vibrancy of professional color in between salon services - Travel Size Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo