Joico Travel Size Defy Damage Protective Shampoo

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo is a rich shampoo that gently cleanses away impurities while helping boost hair's natural defense against daily damage. Benefits 80% less breakage* 5X stronger hair* You want to maintain over 90% of color vibrancy** See results after the very first use Leaves hair soft, shiny, and healthy Decadently rich lather for a luxurious cleansing experience Gently sloughs away dirt and debris without roughing up the hair cuticle *Against combing breakage on damaged hair during heat styling; when using Defy Damage Protective Shampoo & Masque vs.a non conditioning shampoo **After 10 shampoos; when using Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Masque Key Ingredients Protective Lipid: The exact kind found in healthy hair - acts as the first line of defense to prevent thermal, chemical, styling, and UV damage. Results are visible with the very first application. Moringa Seed Oil: A plentiful source of hydration, shine, and softness, bathes hair in the richest antioxidants, Vitamins A and E, Zinc, and Silica - ingredients that are fundamental to creating healthy, strong, damage-resistant hair. Arginine: Smart-bonding molecule with both positive and negative sites that strengthens hair bonds and encourages bond renewal.