Travel Size Essential-C Cleanser - Murad's Essential-C Cleanser with vitamin C is a patented antioxidant-rich cleanser that rehydrates environmentally damaged skin. Benefits Deep cleansing, vitamin-rich, and energizing Gel cleanser with a gentle foam Washes away impurities without over-dryingskin Key Ingredients Vitamin Aconditions;vitamin C helps prevent skin damage; vitamin E relieves dryness andnourishes Allantoin and panthenol help soften and moisturizeskin - Travel Size Essential-C Cleanser