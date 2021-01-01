Beast Travel Size Face Lotion Pouch

Travel Size Face Lotion Pouch - Beast's Face Lotion is a rich, fast-absorbing, anti-aging facial cream that soothes and hydrates skin. Infused with fruit and tea extracts, natural oils and a healthy dose of vitamins A, C & E, this non-greasy moisturizer will leave your face looking and feeling fresh, youthful, and vibrant. Benefits Gentle enough for daily use on all skin types Fragrance-free Travel-ready & TSA-friendly Easy-open, no mess flip-top cap Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic color, paraffin, gluten, DEA/TEA & petrolatum - Travel Size Face Lotion Pouch