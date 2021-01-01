Mario Badescu Travel Size Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

Travel Size Glycolic Foaming Cleanser - Mario Badescu's Glycolic Foaming Cleanser is a lathering, deep cleanser that has the exfoliating powers of glycolic acid to break down build-up on the skin's surface, reducing minor discoloration and leaving skin radiant and smooth. Benefits Lightly lathering gel Resurfaces, refines, and deep cleans Helps improve the look of uneven skin tone, texture, and fine lines Promotes bright, rejuvenated skin Use 1-3 times per week in place of a daily cleanser - Travel Size Glycolic Foaming Cleanser