Grande Cosmetics Travel Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

Travel Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum - Promote the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks with the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum by Grande Cosmetics. Features Infused with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in 6-8 weeks, with full improvement in 4 months. Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows. Conditions brow hairs for a healthier looking appearance. 100% saw fuller looking brows 94% saw healthier looking brows 91% saw thicker looking brows *Based on a 16 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary. Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Amino Acids (L-Proline): an amino acid essential to healthy, fortified brows. Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate): conditions, protects, and hydrates brows. Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate): an essential vitamin to support brow health. Botanical Extract Blend: nutrient - an antioxidant-rich compounds derived from natural sources (ginseng root, chamomile flowers, and bearberry leaves) that helps strengthens the brow follicle. Glycosaminoglycans: locks in moisture for conditioned, healthier-looking brows. - Travel Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum