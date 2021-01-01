Dr. Brandt Travel Size MAGNETIGHT Age-Defier

Travel Size MAGNETIGHT Age-Defier - Dr. BRANDT MAGNETIGHT Age-Defier is a magnetized mask that counteracts the aging effects of stress and environmental damage. Leaves skin energized and radiant. Benefits Helps reduce signs of aging Gives skin a tighter feel over time Lifts away the look of stressed skin Purifies skin Enhances radiance Contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances AFTER 10 MINUTES*: 100% reported that skin feels re-energized and revitalized 100% reported that skin feels softer 83% reported that skin looks radiant AFTER 4 WEEKS OF USE*: 93% reported that product leaves skin tighter and more lifted 90% reported that product lifts away impurities 87% reported that product gives vitality to the skin 87% reported that product helps reduce signs of skin aging *Self-assessment test conducted on 30 volunteers Formulated Without Sulfates SLS and SLES Parabens Formaldehydes Formaldehyde-releasing agents Phthalates Mineral oil Retinyl palmitate Oxybenzone Coal Tar Hydroquinone Triclosan and triclocarban - Travel Size MAGNETIGHT Age-Defier