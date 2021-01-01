It's A 10 Travel Size Miracle Hair Mask

Travel Size Miracle Hair Mask - It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask detangles, nourishes, de-frizzes, softens, smoothes, restores moisture balance, and imparts luminous shine. Benefits Detangles Restores moisture balance Restores elasticity Softens Smooths Imparts luminous shine Enhances natural body Nourishes Defrizzes Improves color vibrancy Features It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask is a simple-to-use, conditioning treatment made to enhance softness and smoothness It is developed to respond to the demands of today's color treated, heat styled, and otherwise processed hair Flexible enough to be used as a daily conditioner and also intensive enough to be used as a periodic deep-conditioning treatment, the It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask delivers unparalleled results for dry, damaged, or over-processed hair Key Ingredients Sweet Almond Oil- Provides deep, deep conditioning to hair Oat Kernel Extract- Contains antioxidants, emulsifiers, moisturizers, strengtheners, and restructuring capabilities that make hair silky smooth and soft Apricot Kernel Oil- Contains vitamin A, Vitamin E, moisturizes dry hair and scalp, detangles, and prevents moisture loss Linseed Extract- Soothes scalp and leaves hair silky, soft, and full-bodied - Travel Size Miracle Hair Mask