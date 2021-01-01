Living Proof Travel Size No Frizz Conditioner

Travel Size No Frizz Conditioner - Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner is a featherlight conditioner that nourishes, detangles and blocks humidity for smoothness straight from the shower. Benefits Weightlessly blocks humidity Nourishes, conditions and smooths hair Hydrates and detangles for a polished finish to every wash Repels dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner, longer For frizz-prone hair Safe for color and chemically treated hair Cruelty-free Free of silicones, SLES and SLS, parabens, phthalates and gluten Key Ingredients Healthy Hair Molecule: Blocks humidity, smooths hair, and keeps hair cleaner, longer Lightweight Conditioning Base: Nourishes and detangles - Travel Size No Frizz Conditioner