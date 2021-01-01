Propet TravelActiv Slide

Keep your style fresh and your comfort level at a high with this cute PropÃ©t TravelActiv Slide! Round-toe silhouette. Breathable and stretchy engineered mesh uppers with a reinforced toe. Lightly cushioned instep. Slip-on design with adjustable bungee lacing. Nylon mesh lining. Removable generously cushioned with an EVA insole for all-day support. A lightweight and flexible TravelTek EVA outsole offers durability and traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.