A supportive, lightweight sneaker is engineered with stretch-knit fabric that molds to the shape of your foot for all day comfort. A flexible EVA footbed is designed to pillow and protect the foot, while breathable foam allows for ideal airflow. Lightweight: puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort 1 1/4" heel Elastic laces with toggle closure Breathable mesh allows ventilation of excess heat for cooling