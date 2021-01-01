Red Rock Outdoor Gear Traveler Duffle Bag - Dark Earth

At a capacity of 55 liters, the Traveler Duffle Pack is large enough to be used as luggage. Transporting this pack can be done by using the top carry handle, the removable over-the-shoulder strap, or it can be worn as a backpack when loaded down with everything needed for 72+ hrs. The Traveler Duffle Pack boasts a large main compartment containing two optional-use collapsible dividers as well as two quick-release gear straps for securing larger items. Two internal soft-lined pockets provide storage for valuables or smaller items. The entire duffle pack is clad in MOLLE webbing for the addition of gear and/or pouches.