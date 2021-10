Carry all your necessities with this Travelers Club Adventure 24" multi-pocket duffel w/ front shoe/wet pocket. This 24" duffel features a large top packing section along with two roomy side pockets with air vents. Made of supple polyester and features a top carry handle with a comfort grip along with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. Measures 24" x 12" x 12.5". The main packing section is 18" and this bag may not meet some airline carry-on restrictions.