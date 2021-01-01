Super Stroke Traxion Claw Golf Putter Grip, White

Start sinking birdies using this technologically advanced Super Stroke Traxion Claw Golf Putter Grip. This grip uses CLAW® technology that lowers wrist action which improves the consistency of squaring the putter face at impact. It also enhances feedback, evens grip pressure, creates consistent hand positioning and improves overall performance. Technology CLAW® Technology: Incorporates a pistol profile Creates a vertical locked feeling by aligning the upper wrist with the putter and reducing lower wrist action Activates larger shoulder muscles to improve consistency of squaring the putter face at impact TRAXION CONTROL Enhanced surface design for improved feedback Strategically designed Traxion zones offer a comfortable feel NO TAPER TECHOLOGY® Creates even grip pressure More consistent stroke SPYNE TECHNOLOGY Aids in repeated hand positioning Greater consistency in squaring putter at the time of impact TECH-PORT Accepts all SuperStroke TECH-PORT accessories Dimensions Core: .580” Weight: 61 grams