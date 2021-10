Alexander McQueen - The two-tone colourway of Alexander McQueen's white leather Tread Slick high-top trainers accentuates the exaggerated-sole silhouette. They're made in Italy with tonal laces and eyelets for a pristine finish, a back logo-jacquard tape that extends into the pull tabs and sealed with a rubberised warp securing the durable construction. Wear them to ground a crisp shirt dress.