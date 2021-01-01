Shiseido Treatment Softener Enriched, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ DryWhat it is:A softening lotion that hydrates and balances for radiant, supple, healthy-looking skin prepped for skincare treatment.Solutions for:- Dryness- Fine lines and wrinkles- Dullness and uneven texture If you want to know moreâ¦ This 24-hour enriched softening lotion improves the appearance of fine lines, enhances skin's clarity, and refines texture. Formulated for normal, dry, and very dry skin and featuring internal power resist technology, this softener helps strengthen inner skin defenses to protect skin from signs of aging and external stressors. Softening skin is a key step in the Japanese beauty ritual to balance skin before treatments. This treatment is to be used in the morning and evening, after cleansing. What else you need to know:This product is dermatologist-tested.Research results:In a test performed on 103 participants, immediately after use:- 82% said it is quickly absorbed by skin- 77% said skin is soft- 77% said skin is more suppleAfter 2 weeks:- 93% said it maintains skin's moisture- 91% said skin is more supple- 88% said skin is softerSuggested Usage:-Use in the morning and evening after cleansing. -Pump three times to dispense onto a cotton pad and smooth it over the face.-Size:5 oz/ 150 mLIngredients: -Primrose Oil and Japanese Yuzu Extract: Smooths and promotes healthy-looking skin. -Pure Kirishima Mineral Spring Water: Supports skin's ionic balance and allows for better absorption of treatment products that follow.-Hamamelis Extract: Provides an antioxidant effect.-Mukurossi Extract and Brightening Lempuyang: Prevent the appearance of fine lines and helps enhance clarity and refine skin texture.Water, Dipropylene Glycol, Glycerin, Diglycerin, Peg-6, Butylene Glycol, Betaine, Peg/Ppg-17/4 Dimethyl Ether, Peg-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglyceryl-2 Diisostearate, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Methylparaben, Disodium Edta, Sodium Citrate, Fragrance, Alcohol, Erythritol, Peg/Ppg-14/7 Dimethyl Ether, Tremella Fuciformis Polysaccharide, Potassium Cocoyl Glutamate, Citric Acid, Linalool, Sapindus Mukorossi Peel Extract, Sodium Metabisulfite, Citronellol, Geraniol, Magnesium Chloride, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Calcium Chloride, Serine, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Zingiber Aromaticus Extract, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Citrus Junos Seed Extract.