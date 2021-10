Original Vintage Style Treeing Walker Coonhound design by Miller Sye. Hundreds of dog breeds available. Click on the Miller Sye brand name to find more breeds! Retro Treeing Walker Coonhound dog design, dog gift, Treeing Walker Coonhound gift for boys, girls, men, women. Treeing Walker Coonhound father gift. Treeing Walker Coonhound mom gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem