Keep it cute in the adidas by Stella McCartney Treino Mid Printed featuring a classic lace-up style sneaker boasting all over floral print. Upper, lining, and insole made of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Shaft: 2 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.