Trek Series Apple AirPods Pro Case Formerly Defense Trek Anodized Aluminum TPU and Polycarbonate Protective Case for Apple AirPods Pro Iridescent

Compatible with AirPods Pro only. NOT compatible with AirPods 1 & 2. Convenient portability with carabiner. Detachable carabiner is included with case to provide the ability to safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, pants or pockets. Wireless charging compatible, while still being able to access the sync button and lightning charger port if necessary. Made of selected premium material, with a hard polycarbonate shell for protection. Simple one-piece construction means no tools or screws required for your AirPods.