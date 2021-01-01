The Black Diamond Trekker Glove offers ultralight protection for the trails. The mesh allows your hands to breathe during warm weather pursuits and the goat leather palm is where the real protection lies. Comfort and grip on your trekking poles, all while resisting blisters. Hike a little further, let your arms get into the action, but don't sacrifice your palms. Features of the Black Diamond Trekker Glove A simple, ultralight glove for multi-sport use Trekker increases grip and adds blister resistance during long days