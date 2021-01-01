Trekker Vest - M/L - Also in: XXS/XS, XS/S, S/M

Trekker Vest has been designed as the first item to grab when the temperature starts to drop. It features an innovative approach to quilting via seamless chambers, knitted from the backside to ensure a waterproof bond. Filled with featherless insulation, Trekker Vest provides warmth in colder conditions, while allowing breathability through Rains' signature waterproof, yet breathable, PU. Horizontally welded quilt lines run across the chest for warmth, and each side comprises a non-quilted panel for increased mobility. Trekker Vest also features hidden side pockets with zipper closure, a waterproof front zipper, and a padded stand-up collar for extra warmth.