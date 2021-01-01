Trekking bike cyclists from city bike to BMX bike t-shirt T-Shirt

Do you love your bike? Do you love cycling in your leisure time or daily use? This great city bike, tandem, trekking bike or BMX bike motif is for those who have and love a wire. With the bike to school, work or hobby cyclists Anyone who likes to cycle will not rust. Beautiful bicycle motif with cool saying. Statement for anyone who likes to go on a mountain bike, trekking bike, city bike or similar. Fun, fun perfect for the next bike ride for cyclists. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem