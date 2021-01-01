The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. Warm up your core with the prAna Trembly Vest, a sleeveless piece that's easily layered over your go-to shirt on mild days, or under a heavier jacket when the temperatures drop. Zip- and button-front design features stand collar, zip pocket at left chest, and lower patch pockets with dual-entry from top and outer sides. Logo embroidery at back right shoulder. Straight hem, designed to hit at the hip. 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.