TRENCH - LE VESTIAIRE DES PARFUMS

Keywords Woody floral Citrus Iris Cedarwood White musk Type Unisex Fragrance What it is A citrus scent featuring dry cedarwood and white musk to create a solid and comforting base. Hints of bergamot and tangerine sparkle on top like drops of rain. Elegant iris belts the fragrance with its structured and refined silhouette, affirming a strong yet understated presence. The trench coat travels through time without ever altering its original qualities. TRENCH embodies the piece's iconic elegance, provoking a discreetly sophisticated attitude and conveying a sense of relaxed authority. Notes: Citrus, Iris, Dry Cedarwood, White Musk