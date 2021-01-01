Lancome Tresor Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume for Women, 3.4 Oz

Lancome Tresor Eau De Parfum Spray for Women 3.4 oz Tresor perfume by lancome is considered to be a modern classic by many fragrance critics and was composed by master perfumer sophia grojsman in 1990. juicy peach and ripe apricot adds dimension to a rose in full bloom tinged with amber. Softly rounded with no hard edges, this is a refined and romantic fragrance for women. Notes include apricot blossom, rose, lilac, iris, peach, amber, sandalwood, musk, and vanilla. all products are original, authentic name brands. We do not sell knockoffs or imitations.