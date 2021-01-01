Tri-Color Dazzling Star Detachable Diamond Ring In 14k Gold & Rose Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 8 - Also in: 5, 6.5, 7, 5.5, 10, 9, 6, 7.5, 8.5, 9.5

It takes three to party. The Tri-Color Dazzling Star Detachable Ring is the perfect crossover from work to a night out with loved ones. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.15 carats of diamonds are used in a micro pave setting. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold & 14K Rose Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring can be worn as a stack or as 3 separate rings. This ring is also offered in custom sizes. The ring thickness ranges from 2.6mm to 9.4mm. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.