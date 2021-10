Lightweight full zip softshell jacket styled for women with side panel for the illusion of a more fitted shape. - Reflective piping across the shoulders and from the pockets around the back. - Longer length shaped back panel. - Zipped side pockets and elasticated cuffs. - Full hood that forms a chin guard with a covered zip for full fastening. - Layer 1: 100% Polyester 30D interlock. - Layer 2: TPU membrane. - Layer 3: 100% Polyester. - XS: 4, S: 6, M: 8, L: 10, XL: 12. - Gender: Women