Callaway Tri-Fold Golf Towel, Blue

Keep your clubs clean during a round of golf with the Callaway® Tri-Fold Golf Towel. The game accessory features a waffle-weave design that quickly and easily absorbs moisture, and the carabineer clip attached to the top easily hooks onto your golf bag. The contrast trim at the bottom and top of the towel and Callaway® logo at the bottom gives this 21” x 16” towel a classic look FEATURES: Waffle weave design for super absorbency Carabineer clip attaches directly to your bag Contrast lining at ends Callaway logo at bottom Measures 21” x 16” Made of 100% cotton