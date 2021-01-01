Design Imports Triangle 6-pc. Napkin Ring, One Size , Yellow

DII napkin rings add the perfect finishing touch to your table setting. Our large variety of napkin rings allow you to transform your table for any season or occasion. DII napkin rings are available in sets of 4, 6, or 12, so whether you are setting a table for a small bridal shower, wedding, or a large holiday dinner party, you can order the amount you need. DII offers delightful home products including napkin sets, placemats, table runners and tablecloths. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our collections or search "DII Tabletop".# Pieces In Set: 6Included: 6 Napkin Ring(s)Place Setting: Service for 6Shape: RoundUse: Indoor, OutdoorMeasurements: 1.5 Length/Inches, 2 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% MetalCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported