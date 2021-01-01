Luli Fama Triangle Bikini Top in Fuchsia. - size L (also in XS) Luli Fama Triangle Bikini Top in Fuchsia. - size L (also in XS) 85% polyamide 15% spandex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Removable padded cups. Halterneck and back tie closure. Reversible styling. Ribbed sheen finish fabricSmooth matte fabric on the reverse side. Item not sold as a set. LULI-WX462. L70721P. Luli Fama is known for its universally flattering fit and immaculate designs. Luli Fama incorporates an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and bold prints resulting in a unique look that is at once sophisticated and festive. Artfully placed embellishments, such as faceted glass beads and gold hardware in the form of seashells and starfish create a perfect balance on streamlined silhouettes.