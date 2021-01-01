Luli Fama Triangle Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in M, XS) Luli Fama Triangle Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in M, XS) 83% polyamide 14% spandex 3% lurex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Removable padding. Halterneck and back tie closure. Textured fabric with lurex threading. Reversible styling. Item not sold as set. LULI-WX448. L69921P. Luli Fama is known for its universally flattering fit and immaculate designs. Luli Fama incorporates an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and bold prints resulting in a unique look that is at once sophisticated and festive. Artfully placed embellishments, such as faceted glass beads and gold hardware in the form of seashells and starfish create a perfect balance on streamlined silhouettes.