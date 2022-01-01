DHP Tribecca 24 Inch Bathroom Mirror, Gray

Casual and contemporary, the DHP Tribecca Mirror is the modern piece your bathroom needs to complete the décor. The mirror with decorative molding is the perfect addition for your master bathroom, guest bathroom or powder room. It is built with a solid wood construction and beveled mirror glass. The wall hangning hardware is included to easy installation. The DHP Tribecca Mirror is available in two sizes – 24” and 30” – and can be paired with the matching DHP Tribecca Bathroom Vanities. The Tribecca 24” vanity can be bundled with the Tribecca 24” mirror and the Tribecca 30” mirror can be paired with both the Tribecca 30” and 36” vanities. No matter the size of the bathroom to which you are looking to give a new look, we have the option for you! The DHP Tribecca Mirror can also be paired with the Metcalfe and Bleeker vanity collections (sold separately). The mirrors are offered in white, gray, chocolate spice and walnut.