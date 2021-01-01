Akris punto Tricolor Knit Shift Dress

ONLY AT SAKS. A modern tri-colorblock design defines this stretch knit shift dress while side seam pockets offer utility to the simplistic silhouette. Roundneck Short sleeves Back ring zip close Side seam pockets Viscose/nylon/elastane Lining: cupro Trim: viscose/nylon/elastane/wool Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Shift silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Navy Sand Cream. Size: 16.