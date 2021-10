Stay warm and cute in the soft, comfortable Bebe Tricolor Sweatshirt Dress. The sweatshirt dress of your dreams, featuring a tri-color design in a chevron pattern that is sexy and stylish. Slightly relaxed fit. Mini-length. Tri-color color-block detailing. Ribbed crew neck. Blouson sleeves with cuffs. 80% viscose, 18% polyamide, 2% elastane. Professional dry clean only. Imported.