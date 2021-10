SOG Trident 17.7'' Backpack - Light Brown

Sog Trident Backpack - Light Brown - The Sog Trident Backpack Has A Roomy Main Compartment With A Large Zippered Opening To Store Small And Large Items. This Pack Has Padded Shoulder Strap Harness With Removable Sternum Strap For Ultimate Comfort And Security. The Trident Backpack Is Also Equipped With Expandable Side Pockets, Multiple Gear Pockets, And A Top Carry Handle. Padded Mesh Back, Water Bottle Pockets, Hook And Loop For Patches and includes a Carabiner Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.