Fine super 130s virgin wool defines a charming tuxedo framed with sleek, shining satin notch lapels. Jacket has four-button cuffs; chest pocket; flap pockets; interior pockets; side vents Trousers have zip fly with hook-and-bar closure; slant pockets; back button-closure welt pockets Unhemmed. Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts. Jacket is lined;