Green rubber-coated metal case with a green leatherette strap. Fixed green rubber-coated bezel. Green dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Trinity Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Crayo Trinity Green Dial Watch CRACR4404.