Poupette St Barth Triny Mini Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M) Poupette St Barth Triny Mini Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M) 100% viscose. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Smocked waist. Split neckline with tie closure and ruffle trim throughout. Imported. PSTB-WD99. WTYS21NBDFS. A brand truly made by a woman for women, Poupette St Barth's style is distinctly Boho Chic, uniting an expression of freedom with an easy wearing joyful elegance. Designer Monique Giraud is a free spirit and self-taught designer from Cannes, France. An avid globetrotter, she has travelled around the world for months on her catamaran and fell madly in love with St Barth when she discovered it. Her idea? To bring her dream wardrobe to life so she could share it with other women. The essence of the logo is inspired by the exotic perfume of the frangipani in her garden. It symbolizes the new life, beauty and the feminine spirit that she wants to share with her clients.